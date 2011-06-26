Gunfire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in KCK

Police are investigating after gunfire left one dead Sunday morning.

Kansas City, Kan., police were notified about the shooting just before 11 a.m. The shooting happened at 1144 N. 34th St.

KCTV5's Eric Smith said one man in his 40s was killed at the scene. A second man, also in his 40s, was shot and retreated to a nearby home. He sought out police about an hour after the officers first arrived, KCK police said. The second man was taken to an area hospital, but is expected to recover, police said.

Police are searching for the gunman, but no immediate description was available from officers.

Refresh this page for updates.