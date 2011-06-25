Police investigating Saturday morning stabbings - KCTV5 News

Police investigating Saturday morning stabbings

Kansas City police are investigating an early morning incident that left two men with stab wounds.

Police say the men were wounded around 7:30 a.m. Saturday outside a business near 41st St. and Troost Ave. 

One man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wound to the front and back of his body. The other man suffered minor wounds.     

