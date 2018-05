You may not have noticed, but we have made a few changes to KCTV5.com to serve our users better.

Unfortunately, if you had any of our pages bookmarked, then you may need to re-bookmark them.

KCTV5 News Director Blaise Labbe appreciates your understanding.

"I am excited about what we believe is state-of-the-art technology that will serve our users better," Labbe said.