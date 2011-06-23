NBA draft golden for Grandview grad, Morris twins

A Grandview School District graduate and the University of Kansas' Morris twins were lottery picks in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Markieff and Marcus Moore embraced backstage at the NBA draft after they were selected back to back with the 13th and 14th picks.

KU's Josh Selby was picked in the second round by the Memphis Grizzlies. K-State's Jacob Pullen was not drafted.

About 25 residents cheered at a Grandview restaurant when the Utah Jazz selected Alec Burks, who played college basketball for the University of Colorado. The Jazz picked Burks, a guard, with the 12th pick.

Burks, his mother and head coach from his Grandview playing days were in the New York area for the draft Thursday night.

The 6-6 Burks has the size to play in the NBA, and the shooting touch.

He averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Colorado. He was the first Colorado player in school history to score over 770 points, grab 240 rebounds and hand out 100 assists in a single season.

The Jazz need a guard to fill the shoes of Deron Williams.

In two seasons, Burks shot 50 percent or better from the field and 60 percent or better in 16 games.

Some would say Burks was a late bloomer, but he had a successful year at Colorado this year and decided to skip his last two years of college eligibility to go pro.

The highest that KCTV5's Brad Fanning had seen Burks projected to go is 8th overall to the Detroit Pistons.

Reggie Morris was one of Burks' high school coaches and was excited that he was a lottery pick, but disappointed he didn't go higher.

"Milwaukee would be good. It's close to be able to get there. Tickets are a $50 round trip to Milwaukee so that would be good but whatever's best for Alec and would allow him to have a long, prosperous career in the National Basketball Association," said Morris, the Grandview High School Assistant Coach, said Wednesday before the draft.

The Phoenix Sun selected Markieff Morris, a KU forward, with the 13th pick.

About five minutes later - roughly the time that separated the brothers' birth 21 years ago - Marcus went to the Houston Rockets with the 14th pick.

A tremendous passer as well as well as a skilled scorer and rebounder, Markieff Morris led Kansas and the Big 12 last season with a 58.9 field goal percentage and 8.3 rebounds per game. He averaged almost 14 points per game and shot 42 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Marcus, about an inch shorter than Markieff, led the Jayhawks in scoring with 17.2 points per game and also has super passing skills.

Selby, who played with the Morris twins, was taken in the 49th spot by the Memphis team.