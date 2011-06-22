Closed Captioning Contact Information - KCTV5 News

Closed Captioning Contact Information

Do you have questions or issues related to Closed Captioning on KCTV/KSMO?
Here's who to contact:

For immediate Closed Captioning Concerns, please contact our captioning hotline:

Phone: 913-677-5555
Fax: 913-677-7284
Email: CaptionsKCTV_KSMO@Meredith.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

Written Closed Captioning Complaints should be directed to the following:

Mike Sulzman
Captioning Coordinator
KCTV/KSMO
4500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy
Fairway KS 66205
Phone: 913-677-5555
Fax: 913-677-7284

Email: CaptionsKCTV_KSMO@Meredith.com

With your written complaint please include any contact information, such as address, telephone number and email address, the name of the program, date, time and nature of the captioning issue.

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend that you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.