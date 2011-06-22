Closed Captioning Contact Information

Do you have questions or issues related to Closed Captioning on KCTV/KSMO?

Here's who to contact:

For immediate Closed Captioning Concerns, please contact our captioning hotline:

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

Written Closed Captioning Complaints should be directed to the following:

Mike Sulzman

Captioning Coordinator

KCTV/KSMO

4500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Fairway KS 66205

Phone: 913-677-5555

Fax: 913-677-7284

Email: CaptionsKCTV_KSMO@Meredith.com

With your written complaint please include any contact information, such as address, telephone number and email address, the name of the program, date, time and nature of the captioning issue.

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend that you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.