Contact KSMO

Write or Call Us!
Street Address:
KSMO-TV
4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Fairway, KS 66205
Phone: 913-677-5555
FAX: 913-677-7168
Station Email: ksmo@myKSMOtv.com
Programming Questions/Comments: Kim.Edney@KCTV5.com
Where to Watch My KSMO-TV:
Broadcast TV - channel 62
Cable - channel 10
The police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in Kansas City early on Sunday.More >
A dog in Ohio is looking for a new home after someone wrote “free” and “good home only” across its body in permanent marker before abandoning it in a park.More >
A boy's parents are grateful their son is safe after he was able to fend off a man who was attempting to kidnap him.More >
The Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday afternoon.More >
A cemetery that is home to more than 1,300 military veterans in an area near St. Louis was targeted by vandals just two days before Memorial Day.More >
One young person from Independence was killed and four were injured in a crash in Saline County, Missouri near Sweet Springs shortly after midnight on Saturday.More >
Nobody wants to have high blood pressure, but some people are being misdiagnosed with elevated pressure because of these simple mistakes.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
