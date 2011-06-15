Goat Named Latte Nabbed From Deanna Rose 5-05-2011 - KCTV5 News

Goat Named Latte Nabbed From Deanna Rose 5-05-2011

A goat named Latte has been reported missing from the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead.
Staff members said they think the tan, female La Mancha goat was stolen after the farmstead closed on April 25 and reopened on April 26. The staff reported the goat missing to police on April 29.
Latte weighs approximately 55 pounds and has very small ears and a white patch of hair behind her right front leg.
Anyone with information regarding the animal is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department or the TIPS hotline.
