Parkville Woman Guilty of Tax Evasion 4-27-2011

A Platte County jury has found a Parkville woman guilty of tax evasion for falsely claiming her children as dependents after her former husband was murdered.

Letti Strait, 50, was convicted on Tuesday of attempting to evade state income tax and filing false tax returns, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. Strait has been described as a person of interest in the death of her former husband, Charles Cammisano, in 2007.

Cammisano was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in his Riverside home on Sept. 1, 2007. He had been shot several times.

Police named Strait and another man as persons of interest in Cammisano's death but no charges have been filed. Zahnd said the case remains active.

Prosecutors proved at trial that Strait claimed her four children as dependents on her 2008 state tax returns, however the children had been placed in the custody of the Missouri Children's Division on Sept. 4, 2007, and have not lived with or had any overnight visitations with Strait since then.