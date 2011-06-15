Directions to KCTV5 studios

KCTV5 is located at 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway, Kan.





From Interstate 35, heading north:

Take the Roe/18th Street exit from I-35 and turn right (south). You'll pass a Wal-Mart and McDonald's, etc. A few blocks past them is a stoplight at 55th Street. Turn left here. Take the first right, Granada Street. Granada will wind around at the end right into our parking lot.



From the Plaza:

Head west on Ward Parkway. There will be 4 lanes of traffic as you approach the turn to the Country Club. Stay in one of the two right lanes - they turn right at the fork in the road. Once you've turned right at the fork, you're on Shawnee Mission Parkway. You'll cross State Line Road and continue on for a few miles. The station will be on your right. There's a big sign on the front lawn with our logo on it.



From downtown Kansas City:

Head south on I-35. You'll cross the state line into Kansas. Exit at the Roe/18th St. exit from I-35 and turn left (south). You'll pass a Wal-Mart and McDonald's, etc. A few blocks past them is a stoplight at 55th Street. Turn left here. Take the first right, Granada Street. Granada will wind around at the end right into our parking lot.



From the airport:

Exit the airport and get on I-29, heading south. After several miles, there will be a split in the highway, heading east (into Missouri - I-29) or west (into Kansas - I-635). Stay in the right lanes and get onto I-635. This will cross the river and continue for several miles and eventually, shortly after crossing over I-35, will turn into a street - Metcalf Avenue. You'll continue on Metcalf just a mile or so. Exit onto Shawnee Mission Parkway (eastbound). It's a cloverleaf turn, putting you up onto Shawnee Mission Parkway. The station is right on this road - it'll be on your left. There's a big sign in the front yard with our logo on it. You can't cross over the median in front of the station, though. Go just a bit past the station and you can enter the Fairway Office Park. Take your first left (just past the bank) and that road will lead you straight into our parking lot, behind our station. Just follow the lot on around, park in the front and enter at the main door.