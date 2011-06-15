KCTV5 and KSMO FAQ's

Here are a few questions that KCTV5 and KSMO most frequently receives. The answers are listed below. In some cases, the answers link to other pages on KCTV5.com that explain the answer in fuller detail.

What's the address to send a letter to KCTV5?

KCTV5

4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Fairway, KS 66205

_______________________________________________

Where is the KCTV5 station located?

KCTV5

4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Fairway, KS 66205

_______________________________________________

What's the phone number for KCTV5?

913-677-5555 | KCTV5 Front Desk

913 or 816 576-7555 | KCTV5 News Tip Hotline

913-677-7211 | KCTV5 News Assignment Desk

_______________________________________________

What's the FAX number for the station?

913-677-7243 | KCTV5 News Assignment Desk

_______________________________________________

Where can I send email to someone at the station?

General station emails | kctv5@kctv5.com

Newsroom | newsdesk@kctv5.com

_______________________________________________

How do I request KCTV5 News to cover a story or event?

If you'd like news coverage the day of your event, send a press release to:

KCTV5 News

4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Fairway, KS 66205

Fax: 913-677-7243

E-mail: newsdesk@kctv5.com

Please note that sending your event information to KCTV5 does not guarantee that we will be able to cover your event.

_______________________________________________

Closed Captioning Contact Information

Do you have questions or issues related to Closed Captioning on KCTV/KSMO? Click here for more information.

_______________________________________________

Advertise With Us

KCTV5 Digital Sales

Tasha Cottrell

913-677-7151

Email: Tasha.Cottrell@kctv5.com

KCTV5 and KSMO Sales

Scott Sjoberg

913-677-7156

Email: Scott.sjoberg@kctv5.com