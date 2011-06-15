KCTV5 and KSMO FAQ's

Here are a few questions that KCTV5 and KSMO most frequently receives. The answers are listed below. In some cases, the answers link to other pages on KCTV5.com that explain the answer in fuller detail.
What's the address to send a letter to KCTV5?
KCTV5
4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Fairway, KS 66205
_______________________________________________
Where is the KCTV5 station located?
KCTV5
4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Fairway, KS 66205
_______________________________________________
What's the phone number for KCTV5?
913-677-5555 | KCTV5 Front Desk
913 or 816 576-7555 | KCTV5 News Tip Hotline
913-677-7211 | KCTV5 News Assignment Desk
_______________________________________________
What's the FAX number for the station?
913-677-7243 | KCTV5 News Assignment Desk
_______________________________________________
Where can I send email to someone at the station?
General station emails | kctv5@kctv5.com
Newsroom | newsdesk@kctv5.com
_______________________________________________
How do I request KCTV5 News to cover a story or event?
If you'd like news coverage the day of your event, send a press release to:
KCTV5 News
4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Fairway, KS 66205
Fax: 913-677-7243
E-mail: newsdesk@kctv5.com
Please note that sending your event information to KCTV5 does not guarantee that we will be able to cover your event.
_______________________________________________
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do you have questions or issues related to Closed Captioning on KCTV/KSMO? Click here for more information.
_______________________________________________
Advertise With Us
KCTV5 Digital Sales
Tasha Cottrell
913-677-7151
Email: Tasha.Cottrell@kctv5.com
KCTV5 and KSMO Sales
Scott Sjoberg
913-677-7156
Email: Scott.sjoberg@kctv5.com
KCTV5 is located at 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway, Kan. More>>
