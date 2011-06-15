How to reach us

Send us mail:

KCTV5

4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Fairway, KS 66205

Call us:

913-677-5555 | KCTV5 Front Desk

913 or 816 576-7555 | Investigative Tip Hotline

913-677-7211 | KCTV5 News Assignment Desk

Email us:

General station emails: kctv5@kctv5.com

News tips: newsdesk@kctv5.com

Investigative Hotline: investigate@kctv5.com

Visit our website:

www.kctv5.com

FAX us:

913-677-7243 | KCTV5 News Assignment Desk

KSMO-TV email and website:

Station email: ksmo@myKSMOtv.com

Programming: kctv5@kctv5.com

Website: www.myKSMOtv.com

For closed captioning concerns please contact our Captioning Hotline:

Phone: 913-677-5555

Fax: 913-677-7284

Email: captioning.hotline@kctv5.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to the following:

Mike Sulzman

Director of Engineering

KCTV/KSMO TV

4500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Fairway KS 66205

Phone: 913-677-5555

Email: captioning.complaint@kctv5.com

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.