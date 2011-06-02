Betsy Webster

Betsy came to KCTV5 News in 1999 and currently reports for KCTV5 News at 10 p.m.

Before coming to Kansas City, she worked as a reporter and anchor at KUPK-TV in Garden City, KS and as a reporter and producer for KOMU-TV in Columbia, MO

Betsy has a B.A. from Wellesley College and an M.S. from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

She began honing her interview skills at age 10. Armed with a RadioShack tape recorder, her questions for her father were more persistent than probing, "What's your favorite color?" and "OK, what's your second favorite color?"

Betsy grew up in the Philadelphia area. As the daughter of an immigrant mother, she was fortunate to have made three trips to Europe as a child and teen. She recalls watching East German soldiers guarding the walled border just a bicycle ride from her grandmother's house, shooting pool in Berlin just months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and being refused genuine Pilsner during Prague's first free election since before World War II.

Betsy's off-work interests include dancing, music, crafts and her little one, a sweet LhasaPoo she adopted from Wayside Waifs in 2011. You can find her dancing salsa, bachata and merengue almost weekly and kicking up her heels with some swing dancing whenever a rockabilly band comes to Knuckleheads. She uses Etsy as an outlet for sharing some of the crafts she creates.

She also tries to travel to a faraway destination every two or three years in order to expand her understanding of the world beyond her doorstep. After hitting most of Europe due to her ancestry, she spent three weeks in Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand in 2009. She is planning a trip to India in 2012. Japan, Greece/Turkey, Egypt, Morocco and Spain are still on the list, as is most of South America.

