Amy Anderson grew up in Overland Park, so she's not new to the Kansas City area. She's glad to be back home and working for KCTV5 as a reporter and a weekend anchor.

Amy started her career as an anchor for KODE-TV in Joplin. From there, Amy moved on to WFTV in Orlando, Fla., as a reporter. Covering the 2000 election controversy between Al Gore and George W. Bush in Florida, says Amy, was a career highlight.

She started at KCTV5 in March 2003.

Amy married her husband, Bill, in January 2002. They have two sons, Tommy and Will, and rescued a St. Bernard named Zeus.

During her free time, Amy enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, reading and shopping on the Plaza. As a sports fan, she loves to watch the Jayhawks, Chiefs and Royals.

Email Amy Anderson