Gary Amble joined KCTV5 in June 1994.

Prior to joining KCTV5, Gary spent time as the main weather anchor for WHO-TV, Des Moines; morning meteorologist, KFDA, Amarillo; weekend weathercaster KSNT, Topeka; and chief weathercaster, Cable 6, Lawrence.

He received his formal education at the University of Kansas in Lawrence and graduated in 1987 with a degree in atmospheric science. Before arriving at KU, Gary ran track at Allen County Community College and Pittsburg State University.

Gary has been awarded the seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society and is currently an AMS member. He notes one of the highlights of his career to be the flood of 1993 in Des Moines, when he worked nearly 22 hours straight on the air!

Gary enjoys spending time with his wife Lori and children, Kirsten and Tyler. Favorite pastimes include, watching KU football and basketball, and playing softball. Gary also enjoys hunting and fishing. Gary and his family reside in Shawnee.

