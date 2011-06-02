Carolyn Long co-anchors KCTV5 News at Noon and KCTV5 News at 4 p.m. She joined the KCTV5 News team in August 1996 as a general assignment reporter.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Carolyn received a degree in communications, with a minor in political journalism, from Kent State University. Before joining the KCTV5 News family, Carolyn was a radio news anchor in Connecticut.

Carolyn dedicates time to performing volunteer work for various organizations. In the summer of 1995, she played a role in organizing the International Special Olympics in Connecticut. Carolyn has also done work for the Special Olympics on a local level as well. She has worked extensively with the United Way and the Harvesters program.

When Carolyn is not working in the community, she enjoys water and snow skiing, acting and (believe it or not) unicycling. Carolyn and her husband enjoy spending time with their daughter, Taylor.

