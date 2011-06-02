Brad Stephens joined the KCTV5 News team in October 2005. He co-anchors KCTV5 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Before coming to Kansas City, Brad worked in Orlando as the primary evening anchor for WOFL-TV. He has also worked for KMTV and KETV in Omaha and KDLT-TV in Sioux Falls, SD.

Some of the highlights of Brad's career in television include the coverage of the Des Moines flooding in 1993, hurricanes in Florida and the Columbia space shuttle disaster. In 2011, Brad provided extensive live coverage of the devastating tornado that struck Joplin and killed 161 people. He has returned to Joplin several times to document the recovery process, including anchoring KCTV5's coverage on the one-year anniversary.

In 2010, Brad began a weekly franchise called "Faces of Kansas City."

"It's the best part of my job. I get to interview some of the most interesting people of Kansas City and then share their stories of inspiration with our viewers," Brad says.

Brad's "Faces of Kansas City" stories have won several awards and have been nominated for an Emmy. Click here to see his reports.

Outside of news, Brad is a self-described sports addict. He loves following the Chiefs, Royals and the local college sports teams. While at the University of Nebraska, Brad did play-by-play for Husker football and basketball games for radio station, KRNU.

Brad lives in Overland Park with his wife, DeAnn, and their two sons.

