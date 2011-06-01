Police release ID of woman killed in townhome

Police have released the identity of a woman who was found dead in her home on Monday.



Investigators said Fannie Delia Young, 67, was found dead in her residence near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue by a maintenance worker who went to check on her welfare after her mail had not been picked up for days. Police have not released a cause of death.



Family members said Young, who was a freelance reporter for The Call, spent her life helping the community. Residents of Arzelia Gardens, a gated community, said they feel uneasy after hearing that Young's death was being investigated as a homicide.



"They feel if it's not secure and safe, they will move and I feel the same way," said resident James Franklin Jr.



Cardelia Walker said she still can't believe her cousin was killed.



"For me, to think someone went into her home and took her life -- I hope they find him," she said. "Our family will never get over it."



Police said Young's car was taken from the complex, but it was found later. Ironically her family said just last month Young talked about how safe she felt living in the area.



"She said it was a wonderful place, 'I feel very safe there,'" Walker said. "It's kind of eery. She spoke how safe she felt and it's not safe at all."



Walker said her cousin was well-connected in the community because of the years she spent helping others.



"In the 60s, she was involved in civil rights," Walker said. "She was one of the first black reporters at the Kansas City Star."



Anyone with information about Young's death is asked to call the TIPS hot line at 816-474-TIPS.



