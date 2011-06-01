Metro Squad releases sketch in Mr. G's death

The Kansas City Metro Squad has released a composite sketch of a person of interest who was seen at Mr. G's Liquor Store on the night of the owner's death.

Police said they were called to the store at 7635 Quivira Road at about 10:25 Wednesday night, where they found 61-year-old Gerry Grovenburg lying dead behind the counter.

Witnesses said a late-night customer discovered the body. Witnesses who gathered at the crime scene Wednesday night said the customer had gotten out of a cab to go inside, and the customer came out calling for police.

The Metro Squad was called in to investigate the case and began its investigation at 1 p.m. Thursday the Shawnee Police Department. Police are calling the death suspicious, but said they will have to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police have described the person of interest in the sketch as being a black man, 20 to 25 years old, between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall and between 150 and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Squad at 913-742-6090 or the tips hot line at 474-TIPS.

