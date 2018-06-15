FORECAST: Hot weather to stick around all weekend - KCTV5 News

FORECAST: Hot weather to stick around all weekend

Posted:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Gary Amble, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Intense heat will settle in from now until the end of the weekend.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.