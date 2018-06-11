Royals legend George Brett gives advice to local high school sta - KCTV5 News

Royals legend George Brett gives advice to local high school stars

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City Royals legend spent the day with some local high school baseball stars.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.