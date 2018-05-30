Fowl Ball: Goose crashes into scoreboard after being chased off - KCTV5 News

Fowl Ball: Goose crashes into scoreboard after being chased off field in Detroit

Posted:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Don't worry - the goose is OK!

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.