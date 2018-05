Alcides Escobar was one of the least likely Kansas City Royals to belt a home run in extra innings. The light-hitting shortstop had not gone deep in 140 at-bats, and his only long ball this season came on April 17. Escobar, however, sent a drive to left field with two outs in the 14th inning Tuesday night to give the Royals a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.