41-year-old man now charged in 3 shootings, 1 of them fatal - KCTV5 News

41-year-old man now charged in 3 shootings, 1 of them fatal

A Kansas City man who told authorities he was hearing "voices" when he wounded two men has been charged with fatally shooting a third man on the same night.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.