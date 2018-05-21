Metro commuters go without Buck O'Neil Bridge for first weekday since start of 6 month shutdown

The “Kit” Bond Bridge is expected to see an increased amount of traffic Monday as Northland drivers begin their new commute. It’s the first workday since the southbound lanes on the Buck O’Neil Bridge have been shut down for repairs. The repair is expected to last six months.
