School shootings nationwide expected to drive young voters in KC - KCTV5 News

School shootings nationwide expected to drive young voters in KC to the polls

The high school shooting in Texas happened hundreds of miles away, but the violence is sending shockwaves through Kansas and Missouri.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.