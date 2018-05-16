Police officers turn wranglers after 3 horses escape in Gladston - KCTV5 News

Police officers turn wranglers after 3 horses escape in Gladstone

Posted:
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

The Gladstone Police Department responded to a rare, unbridled call Wednesday morning.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.