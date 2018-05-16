Explore all the fun at The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair

There’s an event happening this weekend where you can enjoy food, music and tons of handmade products. We’re talking about The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair. Katie Mabry and Carly Rae joined us in studio to tell and show us more.
