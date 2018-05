An 83-year-old Olathe woman wanted to celebrate her birthday by jumping out of a plane. While this may sound like an anomaly, it’s not for this grandmother. Thanks to the medical team at the Partners in Primary Care Center, Mary Lou has her medical conditions all under control, including diabetes, congestive heart failure and arthritis. She also takes the necessary precautions to avoid a skin cancer recurrence by donning a blinged-out baseball cap wherever she goes.