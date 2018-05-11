Police investigating late night homicide near 1st, New Jersey in - KCTV5 News

Police investigating late night homicide near 1st, New Jersey in KCK

Posted:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect

Police in KCK are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Thursday night.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.