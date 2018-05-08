Massive, 3-alarm building fire guts business in downtown North K - KCTV5 News

Massive, 3-alarm building fire guts business in downtown North Kansas City

Fire crews are battling massive flames at Central Plains Trading in North Kansas City. The fire broke out before 1 p.m. Tuesday at a building near the intersection of Armour Road and Swift Street.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.