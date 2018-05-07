Kansas Gov. Colyer signs school bill fix in Olathe after $80 mil - KCTV5 News

Kansas Gov. Colyer signs school bill fix in Olathe after $80 million error

An $80 million error in the half-billion dollar Kansas school funding bill was fixed on Monday.  Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer visited the Olathe School District offices to put his new plan into action.
