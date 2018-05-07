Improve the air quality inside your home

Allergens can be introduced into the air of your home in many ways and they can be very harmful to you and your family. Steve Burbridge, the owner of Anthony Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, stopped by to share some ways we can improve the air quality in our home.
<div id="csFooter"> <div class="csFooterCol csFirst"> <img src="http://KCTV.images.worldnow.com/images/8966346_G.png" alt="KCTV 5 News"> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/208602/news">News</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/209403/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="/category/209404/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/weather">Weather</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/214516/stormtrack5">StormTrack5 Doppler</a></li> <li><a href="/category/214521/7-day-forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/category/237966/watch-storms-live">Watch Storms Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/73801/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/208603/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="/category/217647/photo-galleries">Photos</a></li> <li><a href="/category/210199/contact-us">About KCTV5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings">Job Openings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol csLast"> <h3>Online Public File: <pre style="margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: -5px;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kctv" target="_blank">KCTV</a></span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/ksmo" target="_blank" >KSMO</a></span></pre></h3> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.kctv5.com/story/14954405/closed-captioning-questions">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li>Children's Programming: <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kctv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KCTV</a> <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/ksmo-tv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KSMO</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.kctv5.com/link/750903/fcc-eeo-public-file-report" target="_blank">FCC EEO Public File Report</a></li> <li><a href="/story/19706643/public-file-contact-information">Public File Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> <div id="csFooterBottom"> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.worldnow.com/" class="csLogoWN"><img border="0" alt="Powered by WorldNow" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_blue.png"></a> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.cnn.com/" class="csLogoCNN"><img border="0" alt="CNN" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/meredith/custom/2012/images/cnn.png"></a> <div id="csFooterBottomText"> All content © 2018, <span>KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station)</span> . All Rights Reserved.<br> For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/18991/this-sites-terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div> </div>