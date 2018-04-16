Chiefs begin offseason with QB Pat Mahomes leading the way - KCTV5

Chiefs begin offseason with QB Pat Mahomes leading the way

The Kansas City Chiefs began their offseason conditioning program Monday, although the amount of work amounted to meetings and some informal, players-only time on the practice field. Patrick Mahomes II has been doing all of that for months.
