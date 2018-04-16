Family reeling from sudden loss after woman shot, killed by stra - KCTV5

Family reeling from sudden loss after woman shot, killed by stray bullet while sleeping

A family remains devastated after the sudden loss of a loved one killed as she slept over the weekend. Now, police are on the hunt for a killer.
