Police find animal waste in counterfeit makeup -- so it's not su - KCTV5

Police find animal waste in counterfeit makeup -- so it's not such a bargain after all

Buyers beware! Sometimes when you spot a good makeup deal, it's too good to be true. The Los Angeles Police Department says it confiscated counterfeit makeup that tested positive for high levels of bacteria and animal waste.
