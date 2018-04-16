Royals fans from across and outside the metro were disappointed - KCTV5

Royals fans from across and outside the metro were disappointed following Sunday's postponement.

The FBI is searching for a man who they say robbed a Northland bank Monday morning. It happened about 10:40 a.m. at the Bank of America located at 2728 Vivion Road.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.