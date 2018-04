A Pomona, KS, mother has her four-month-old girl back after the infant was taken at knife-point by her boyfriend. Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Ottowa, KS, threatened the woman with a knife before taking the baby from the home in the 400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities have not been able to locate the man but the infant was found at a family member's house and returned to her mother.