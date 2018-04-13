GO KC sidewalk repairs get underway on Friday - KCTV5

GO KC sidewalk repairs get underway on Friday

Posted:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City gave the green light to the GO KC sidewalk repairs earlier on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.