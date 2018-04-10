Man suspected of shooting, killing girlfriend's father in Overla - KCTV5

Man suspected of shooting, killing girlfriend's father in Overland Park

Posted:
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a man was killed and a child hurt in the shooting Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.