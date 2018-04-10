Olathe schools join national effort to provide 'safe spaces' for - KCTV5

Olathe schools join national effort to provide 'safe spaces' for LGBTQ youth

Many students experience bullying, but there's now a push to help one particular group. KCTV5’s Jessica Reyes explains the new safe spaces for the LGBTQ community and the local district that is taking part.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.