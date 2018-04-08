StormTrack 5 Forecast: As the snow moves out, Kansas City looks - KCTV5

StormTrack 5 Forecast: As the snow moves out, Kansas City looks forward to a warmer work week

Posted:
By Brett Anthony, Meteorologist
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The snow seems to be over for most of the Kansas City metro.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.