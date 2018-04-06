Avila University in Kansas City warns of shower recording attemp - KCTV5

Avila University in Kansas City warns of shower recording attempt

Avila University in Kansas City is warning students about someone attempting to secretly record a woman inside a residence hall shower.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.