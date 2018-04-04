Kansas City, nation honor the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. - KCTV5

Kansas City, nation honor the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A crowd gathered outside the John Brown Statue monument in Kansas City, KS to honor King. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.