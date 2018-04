A water park co-owner charged in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy on a 17-story Kansas City, KS waterslide has been freed on bond. Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was released Wednesday from the Wyandotte County Jail after posting $500,000 bond. Henry’s lawyer, Carl Cornwell, says this case should not have been brought to criminal court and called the indictment ridiculous.