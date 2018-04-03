Kansas State's Bruce Weber on arrest: "I'm sad for Amaad and his - KCTV5

Kansas State's Bruce Weber on arrest: "I'm sad for Amaad and his family"

Posted:
MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -

The U.S. Marshals Office in Kansas arrested Kansas State Wildcats guard Amaad Wainright. 

