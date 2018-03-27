New Kansas bill could punish schools that don't allow teachers t - KCTV5

New Kansas bill could punish schools that don't allow teachers to carry guns

Representatives from several metro districts are headed to Topeka on Tuesday to give their take on House Bill 2789 which is also known as the SAFER Act. It stands for “Staff As First Emergency Responders.”
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.