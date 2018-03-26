Fans gear up as Jayhawks head to first Final Four in 6 years - KCTV5

Fans gear up as Jayhawks head to first Final Four in 6 years

Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the Final Four since 2012.
