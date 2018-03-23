Whatever happened to Colby Schaeffer, the boy who needed a heart - KCTV5

Whatever happened to Colby Schaeffer, the boy who needed a heart?

Posted:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Joe Chiodo, KCTV5 News This Morning Anchor
Connect
(KCTV) -

A great update about a little Kansas boy named Colby Schaeffer who was in need of a heart.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.