Sticker-shocked Kansas lawmakers may temper education goals - KCTV5

Sticker-shocked Kansas lawmakers may temper education goals

Kansas legislators who suffered sticker shock from a report on the costs of improving public schools are considering whether to make the state's education goals less ambitious.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.