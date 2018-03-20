Lenexa police seek long-promised raise at Tuesday city council m - KCTV5

Lenexa police seek long-promised raise at Tuesday city council meeting

Police officers in Lenexa say they are unhappy. They say they are not only dealing with little pay but that their community is becoming unsafe.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.